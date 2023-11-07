Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HSM 79 Flight Operations Onboard USS Paul Ignatius [Image 6 of 7]

    HSM 79 Flight Operations Onboard USS Paul Ignatius

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    10.27.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Zachary Shea 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    231027-N-XO016-1456 EASTERN MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Oct. 27, 2023) An MH-60R Seahawk helicopter assigned to assigned to the “Griffins” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 79, embarked aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117), prepares to take off after refueling on the ship’s flight deck, Oct. 27, 2023. Paul Ignatius is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. 6th Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Zac Shea)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.27.2023
    Date Posted: 11.08.2023 12:19
    Photo ID: 8113663
    VIRIN: 231027-N-XO016-1542
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.92 MB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HSM 79 Flight Operations Onboard USS Paul Ignatius [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Zachary Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    HSM 79 Flight Operations Onboard USS Paul Ignatius
    HSM 79 Flight Operations Onboard USS Paul Ignatius
    HSM 79 Flight Operations Onboard USS Paul Ignatius
    HSM 79 Flight Operations Onboard USS Paul Ignatius
    HSM 79 Flight Operations Onboard USS Paul Ignatius
    HSM 79 Flight Operations Onboard USS Paul Ignatius
    HSM 79 Flight Operations Onboard USS Paul Ignatius

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS PAUL IGNATIUS
    HSM 79

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT