HSM 79 Flight Operations Onboard USS Paul Ignatius

231027-N-XO016-1285 EASTERN MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Oct. 27, 2023) Sailors assigned to the “Griffins” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 79, embarked aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117), perform a crew swap on an MH-60R Seahawk helicopter after it lands on the ship’s flight deck, Oct. 27, 2023. Paul Ignatius is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. 6th Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Zac Shea)

Date Taken: 10.27.2023
Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA