    Inside the 908th: Water & Fuel Systems Maintenance - Ensuring the Flow of Success

    Inside the 908th: Water &amp; Fuel Systems Maintenance - Ensuring the Flow of Success

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    908th Civil Engineer Squadron water and fuel system maintenance specialists Tech. Sgt. Seunghwan Kim, left, and Tech. Sgt. Ebony Williams-Wingard, perform routine maintenance on a water fountain in the 908th CES building, Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, March 2023. The maintenance of fuel and water lines is essential to daily operations at Air Force installations around the world. (Air Force courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2023
    Date Posted: 11.08.2023 10:29
    Photo ID: 8113386
    VIRIN: 230301-F-F3621-1002
    Resolution: 328x585
    Size: 81.73 KB
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    Inside the 908th: Water & Fuel Systems Maintenance - Ensuring the Flow of Success
    Maxwell Air Force Base

    22nd Air Force
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    Air Force Reserve Command
    3E4X1
    Air Force Recruiting Services
    Inside the 908th

