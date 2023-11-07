908th Civil Engineer Squadron water and fuel system maintenance specialists Tech. Sgt. Seunghwan Kim, left, and Tech. Sgt. Ebony Williams-Wingard, perform routine maintenance on a water fountain in the 908th CES building, Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, March 2023. The maintenance of fuel and water lines is essential to daily operations at Air Force installations around the world. (Air Force courtesy photo)

