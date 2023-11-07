908th Civil Engineer Squadron water and fuel system maintenance specialist Tech. Sgt. Seunghwan Kim installs a new waste line at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, October 2021. The maintenance of fuel and water lines is essential to daily operations at Air Force installations around the world. (Air Force courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.01.2021 Date Posted: 11.08.2023 10:29 Photo ID: 8113382 VIRIN: 211001-F-F3621-1001 Resolution: 1536x2048 Size: 1.21 MB Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Inside the 908th: Water & Fuel Systems Maintenance - Ensuring the Flow of Success [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.