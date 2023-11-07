Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Inside the 908th: Water & Fuel Systems Maintenance - Ensuring the Flow of Success [Image 1 of 4]

    Inside the 908th: Water &amp; Fuel Systems Maintenance - Ensuring the Flow of Success

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    10.01.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    908th Civil Engineer Squadron water and fuel system maintenance specialist Tech. Sgt. Seunghwan Kim installs a new waste line at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, October 2021. The maintenance of fuel and water lines is essential to daily operations at Air Force installations around the world. (Air Force courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2021
    Date Posted: 11.08.2023 10:29
    Photo ID: 8113382
    VIRIN: 211001-F-F3621-1001
    Resolution: 1536x2048
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inside the 908th: Water & Fuel Systems Maintenance - Ensuring the Flow of Success [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Inside the 908th: Water &amp; Fuel Systems Maintenance - Ensuring the Flow of Success
    Inside the 908th: Water &amp; Fuel Systems Maintenance - Ensuring the Flow of Success
    Inside the 908th: Water &amp; Fuel Systems Maintenance - Ensuring the Flow of Success
    Inside the 908th: Water &amp; Fuel Systems Maintenance - Ensuring the Flow of Success

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Inside the 908th: Water &amp; Fuel Systems Maintenance - Ensuring the Flow of Success

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Maxwell Air Force Base

    TAGS

    22nd AIr Force
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    Air Force Reserve Command
    3E4X1
    Air Force Recruiting Services
    Inside the 908th

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT