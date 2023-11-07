Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Partner Appreciation Day celebrates 21 years of friendship

    Partner Appreciation Day celebrates 21 years of friendship

    DJIBOUTI, DJIBOUTI

    11.08.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Jalen Miller 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    Partner Appreciation Day attendees tour an MV-22 Osprey on Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Nov. 8, 2023. The ceremony and static displays serve as an example of multi-national partnership enabling capabilities in the Horn of Africa. (Department of Defense photo by U.S. Army National Guard Sgt. Jalen Miller)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.08.2023
    Date Posted: 11.08.2023 08:13
    Location: DJIBOUTI, DJ 
