Partner Appreciation Day attendees tour an MV-22 Osprey on Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Nov. 8, 2023. The ceremony and static displays serve as an example of multi-national partnership enabling capabilities in the Horn of Africa. (Department of Defense photo by U.S. Army National Guard Sgt. Jalen Miller)
|11.08.2023
|11.08.2023 08:13
|8113140
|231108-A-NH807-9636
|2100x1397
|464.93 KB
|DJIBOUTI, DJ
|10
|1
This work, Partner Appreciation Day celebrates 21 years of friendship [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Jalen Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
