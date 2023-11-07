Maj. Gen. Jami Shawley, Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa speaks during Partner Appreciation Day at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Nov. 8, 2023. Shawley recognized the longstanding partnership U.S. service members at Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa have with Allies, regional partners, and Djiboutians. (Department of Defense photo by U.S. Army National Guard Sgt. Jalen Miller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.08.2023 Date Posted: 11.08.2023 08:13 Photo ID: 8113139 VIRIN: 231108-A-NH807-8581 Resolution: 2100x1397 Size: 526.83 KB Location: DJIBOUTI, DJ Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Partner Appreciation Day celebrates 21 years of friendship [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Jalen Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.