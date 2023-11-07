Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Partner Appreciation Day celebrates 21 years of friendship [Image 2 of 5]

    Partner Appreciation Day celebrates 21 years of friendship

    DJIBOUTI, DJIBOUTI

    11.08.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Jalen Miller 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    From Left, Maj. Gen. Jami Shawley, Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa commanding general, presents a token of appreciation to Abdi-Chaib Nour Youssouf, sous prefet of Damerjog, alongside Capt. Suzanne Krauss, Camp Lemonnier commanding officer, during the 2023 Partner Appreciation Day, at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti Nov. 8, 2023. The event served as a celebration of 21 years of partnership and collaboration and the nation’s enduring commitment to the Horn of Africa. (Department of Defense photo by U.S. Army National Guard Sgt. Jalen Miller)

    Date Taken: 11.08.2023
    Date Posted: 11.08.2023 08:13
    Photo ID: 8113138
    VIRIN: 231108-A-NH807-4850
    Resolution: 2100x1397
    Size: 633.84 KB
    Location: DJIBOUTI, DJ 
    This work, Partner Appreciation Day celebrates 21 years of friendship [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Jalen Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Djibouti
    Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa
    CJTFHOA
    Partner Appreciation Day

