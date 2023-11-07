From Left, Maj. Gen. Jami Shawley, Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa commanding general, presents a token of appreciation to Abdi-Chaib Nour Youssouf, sous prefet of Damerjog, alongside Capt. Suzanne Krauss, Camp Lemonnier commanding officer, during the 2023 Partner Appreciation Day, at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti Nov. 8, 2023. The event served as a celebration of 21 years of partnership and collaboration and the nation’s enduring commitment to the Horn of Africa. (Department of Defense photo by U.S. Army National Guard Sgt. Jalen Miller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.08.2023 Date Posted: 11.08.2023 08:13 Photo ID: 8113138 VIRIN: 231108-A-NH807-4850 Resolution: 2100x1397 Size: 633.84 KB Location: DJIBOUTI, DJ Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Partner Appreciation Day celebrates 21 years of friendship [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Jalen Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.