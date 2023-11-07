Partner Appreciation Day celebrates 21 years of friendship

From Left, Maj. Gen. Jami Shawley, Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa commanding general, shakes hands with Abdi-Chaib Nour Youssouf, sous prefet of Damerjog, during the 2023 Partner Appreciation Day, at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti Nov. 8, 2023. Initially established as an expeditionary sea mission aboard the USS Mount Whitney in 2002, the Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa was brought ashore and established a base on Camp Lemonnier in 2003. (Department of Defense photo by U.S. Army National Guard Sgt. Jalen Miller)

