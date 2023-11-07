Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Partner Appreciation Day celebrates 21 years of friendship [Image 1 of 5]

    Partner Appreciation Day celebrates 21 years of friendship

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    11.08.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Jalen Miller 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    From Left, Maj. Gen. Jami Shawley, Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa commanding general, shakes hands with Abdi-Chaib Nour Youssouf, sous prefet of Damerjog, during the 2023 Partner Appreciation Day, at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti Nov. 8, 2023. Initially established as an expeditionary sea mission aboard the USS Mount Whitney in 2002, the Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa was brought ashore and established a base on Camp Lemonnier in 2003. (Department of Defense photo by U.S. Army National Guard Sgt. Jalen Miller)

    This work, Partner Appreciation Day celebrates 21 years of friendship [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Jalen Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Djibouti
    Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa
    CJTFHOA
    Partner Appreciation Day

