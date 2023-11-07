NAS Pensacola Hosts 2023 Blue Angels Homecoming Airshow

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Spectators watch the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, perform precise aerobatic maneuvers at the 2023 Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Blue Angels Homecoming Airshow in Pensacola Nov. 4. The annual airshow, an NAS Pensacola Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) function, is one of the largest tourist activities in northwest Florida, drawing more than 150,000 spectators during the two-day event. (Official U.S. Navy photo by Garrett Dipuma)

