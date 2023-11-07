Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAS Pensacola Hosts 2023 Blue Angels Homecoming Airshow [Image 2 of 3]

    NAS Pensacola Hosts 2023 Blue Angels Homecoming Airshow

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2023

    PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Spectators watch the U.S. Navy's Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, perform precise aerobatic maneuvers at the 2023 Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Blue Angels Homecoming Airshow in Pensacola Nov. 4. The annual airshow, an NAS Pensacola Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) function, is one of the largest tourist activities in northwest Florida, drawing more than 150,000 spectators during the two-day event. (Official U.S. Navy photo by Garrett Dipuma)

