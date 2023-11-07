PENSACOLA, Fla. -- U.S. Navy Capt. (ret.) Kay Hire, the first U.S. Navy woman astronaut, talks with a young fan at the Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Blue Angels Homecoming Airshow in Pensacola, Florida, Nov. 4. The annual airshow, an NAS Pensacola Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) function, is one of the largest tourist activities in northwest Florida, drawing more than 150,000 spectators during the two-day event. (Official U.S. Navy photo by Garrett Dipuma)
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.08.2023 08:04
|Photo ID:
|8113134
|VIRIN:
|231104-N-PJ019-1085
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|1.34 MB
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAS Pensacola Hosts 2023 Blue Angels Homecoming Airshow [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NAS Pensacola Hosts 2023 Blue Angels Homecoming Airshow
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT