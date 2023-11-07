K-9 Certification Course

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Daniel Martinez, 31st Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, and MWD Clinton, 31st SFS detection dog, celebrate after completing the K9 certification course at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Nov 2, 2023. After training is completed, MWDs are considered a noncommissioned officer and hold a higher rank than their handler to ensure there is no mistreatment of the MWD. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Stubblefield)

Date Taken: 11.02.2023