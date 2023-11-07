K-9 Certification Course

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Daniel Martinez, 31st Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, and MWD Clinton, 31st SFS detection dog, search an entry point during a K9 certification course at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Nov 2, 2023. After training is completed, MWDs are considered a noncommissioned officer and hold a higher rank than their handler to ensure there is no mistreatment of the MWD. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Stubblefield)

