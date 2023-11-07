Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    K-9 Certification Course [Image 3 of 9]

    K-9 Certification Course

    ITALY

    11.02.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Stubblefield 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Daniel Martinez, 31st Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, guides MWD Clinton, 31st SFS detection dog, while he completes his certification course at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Nov 2, 2023. After training is completed, MWDs are considered a noncommissioned officer and hold a higher rank than their handler to ensure there is no mistreatment of the MWD. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Stubblefield)

    Date Taken: 11.02.2023
    This work, K-9 Certification Course [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Hannah Stubblefield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    31st Fighter Wing
    Aviano Air Base
    MWD
    Security Forces
    K-9
    31st Security Forces Squadron

