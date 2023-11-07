K-9 Certification Course

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman William Driscoll IV, 31st Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, takes MWD Pasqual, 31st SFS detection dog, through his certification course at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Nov. 2, 2023. MWDs must go through a certification course to determine if they are ready to go out on patrols with their handlers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Stubblefield)

