Sailor Provides A Haircut

U.S. Navy Retail Specialist 3rd Class Thomas Williams, from Houston, cuts hair in the barber shop aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) while underway in the Pacific Ocean55, Nov. 7, 2023. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

