    Sailor Provides A Haircut [Image 14 of 14]

    Sailor Provides A Haircut

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.07.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    U.S. Navy Retail Specialist 3rd Class Thomas Williams, from Houston, cuts hair in the barber shop aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) while underway in the Pacific Ocean55, Nov. 7, 2023. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

    Date Taken: 11.07.2023
    Date Posted: 11.08.2023 05:55
    Photo ID: 8113025
    VIRIN: 231107-N-NX635-1124
    Resolution: 5605x4484
    Size: 1.63 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailor Provides A Haircut [Image 14 of 14], by PO3 Caylen McCutcheon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    Haircut
    Barber Shop
    Navy

