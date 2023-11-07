U.S. Navy Aviation Ordnanceman 1st Class Christopher Reed, from The Bronx, New York, sterilizes respirator masks aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) while underway in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 7, 2023. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.07.2023 Date Posted: 11.08.2023 05:55 Photo ID: 8113018 VIRIN: 231107-N-NX635-1103 Resolution: 6409x4273 Size: 1.92 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailor Sterilizes Respirator Masks [Image 14 of 14], by PO3 Caylen McCutcheon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.