U.S. Navy Aviation Ordnanceman 1st Class Christopher Reed, from The Bronx, New York, sterilizes respirator masks aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) while underway in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 7, 2023. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caylen McCutcheon)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.08.2023 05:55
|Photo ID:
|8113018
|VIRIN:
|231107-N-NX635-1103
|Resolution:
|6409x4273
|Size:
|1.92 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailor Sterilizes Respirator Masks [Image 14 of 14], by PO3 Caylen McCutcheon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT