231031-N-CV021-1010 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Oct. 31, 2023) Gas Turbine Systems Mechanical Technician 3rd Class Jesus Gaona, from Bastrop, Texas, left, and Gas Turbine Systems Mechanical Technician Fireman Apprentice Sharon Torres, from Peekskill, New York, right, participate in engineering drills aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) in the South China Sea, Oct. 31. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.31.2023 Date Posted: 11.08.2023 06:03 Photo ID: 8112997 VIRIN: 231031-N-CV021-1010 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.62 MB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Hometown: BASTROP, TX, US Hometown: PEEKSKILL, NY, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors aboard the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conduct participate in engineering drills in the South China Sea [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Alexandria Esteban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.