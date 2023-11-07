Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors aboard the Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conduct a replenishment-at-sea with Royal New Zealand Navy auxiliary oiler replenishment ship HMNZS Aotearoa (A 11) in the South China Sea

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    10.25.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    231025-N-CV021-1025 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Oct. 25, 2023) Ensign Amanda Cervantes, from Chicago, maintains communications on the bridge aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) as the ship prepares to conduct a replenishment-at-sea with Royal New Zealand Navy auxiliary oiler replenishment ship HMNZS Aotearoa (A 11) in the South China Sea, Oct. 25. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

    Date Taken: 10.25.2023
    Date Posted: 11.08.2023 04:31
    Photo ID: 8112953
    VIRIN: 231025-N-CV021-1025
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Hometown: CHICAGO, IL, US
    TAGS

    DESRON 15
    USS Rafael Peralta
    DDG 115
    Free & Open Indo-Pacific

