Sailors aboard the Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conduct a replenishment-at-sea with Royal New Zealand Navy auxiliary oiler replenishment ship HMNZS Aotearoa (A 11) in the South China Sea

231025-N-CV021-1025 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Oct. 25, 2023) Ensign Amanda Cervantes, from Chicago, maintains communications on the bridge aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) as the ship prepares to conduct a replenishment-at-sea with Royal New Zealand Navy auxiliary oiler replenishment ship HMNZS Aotearoa (A 11) in the South China Sea, Oct. 25. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.08.2023 04:31
|Photo ID:
|8112953
|VIRIN:
|231025-N-CV021-1025
|Resolution:
|5914x3943
|Size:
|1.66 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Hometown:
|CHICAGO, IL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
