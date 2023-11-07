Sailors aboard the Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conduct a replenishment-at-sea with Royal New Zealand Navy auxiliary oiler replenishment ship HMNZS Aotearoa (A 11) in the South China Sea

231025-N-CV021-1025 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Oct. 25, 2023) Ensign Amanda Cervantes, from Chicago, maintains communications on the bridge aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) as the ship prepares to conduct a replenishment-at-sea with Royal New Zealand Navy auxiliary oiler replenishment ship HMNZS Aotearoa (A 11) in the South China Sea, Oct. 25. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

