    USAF tours P-8A Poseidon [Image 6 of 6]

    USAF tours P-8A Poseidon

    NAS SIGONELLA, ITALY

    11.03.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost 

    Patrol Squadron 46

    231103-N-AN659-1007
    NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy – (Left to right) Naval Aircrewman Operator 2nd Class Jordan Smith, Naval Aircrewman Operator Gabriel Ramirez, Naval Flight Officer Lt. Joseph Mullen, Naval Aviator Lt. Stephen Dillon, Sailors attached to Patrol Squadron (VP) 46, stand with U.S. Air Force Col. Timothy Monroe, Commander, 319 Reconnaissance Wing (RW), and Chief Master Sgt. Carl Vogel, 319 RW, in front of a P-8A Poseidon at Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella, Nov. 3, 2023. U.S. Air Force service members attached to 319 RW and 7th Reconnaissance Wing visited with the Grey Knights to tour a P-8A Poseidon to gain insight on its capabilities and mission set. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost.)

    Date Taken: 11.03.2023
    Date Posted: 11.08.2023 03:49
    Photo ID: 8112920
    VIRIN: 231103-N-AN659-1007
    Resolution: 2400x1603
    Size: 1.95 MB
    Location: NAS SIGONELLA, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAF tours P-8A Poseidon [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Jacquelin Frost, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    tour
    P-8A Poseidon
    Patrol Squadron 46
    319 Reconnaissance Wing
    branch interaction

