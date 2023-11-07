231103-N-AN659-1007

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy – (Left to right) Naval Aircrewman Operator 2nd Class Jordan Smith, Naval Aircrewman Operator Gabriel Ramirez, Naval Flight Officer Lt. Joseph Mullen, Naval Aviator Lt. Stephen Dillon, Sailors attached to Patrol Squadron (VP) 46, stand with U.S. Air Force Col. Timothy Monroe, Commander, 319 Reconnaissance Wing (RW), and Chief Master Sgt. Carl Vogel, 319 RW, in front of a P-8A Poseidon at Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella, Nov. 3, 2023. U.S. Air Force service members attached to 319 RW and 7th Reconnaissance Wing visited with the Grey Knights to tour a P-8A Poseidon to gain insight on its capabilities and mission set. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.03.2023 Date Posted: 11.08.2023 03:49 Photo ID: 8112920 VIRIN: 231103-N-AN659-1007 Resolution: 2400x1603 Size: 1.95 MB Location: NAS SIGONELLA, IT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAF tours P-8A Poseidon [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Jacquelin Frost, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.