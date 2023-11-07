USAF tours P-8A Poseidon

231103-N-AN659-1006
NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy – Aviation Ordnancemen 2nd Class Kyndra Lundy, a Sailor attached to Patrol Squadron (VP) 46, the ‘Grey Knights,’ talks to U.S. Air Force Col. Timothy Monroe, Commander, 319 Reconnaissance Wing (RW) about sonobuoys inside a P-8A Poseidon at Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella, Nov. 3, 2023. Monroe and other Air Force service members came to tour the P-8A Poseidon to gain insight on its capabilities and mission set. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost.)
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2023
|Location:
|NAS SIGONELLA, IT
