    USAF tours P-8A Poseidon [Image 5 of 6]

    USAF tours P-8A Poseidon

    NAS SIGONELLA, ITALY

    11.03.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost 

    Patrol Squadron 46

    231103-N-AN659-1006
    NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy – Aviation Ordnancemen 2nd Class Kyndra Lundy, a Sailor attached to Patrol Squadron (VP) 46, the ‘Grey Knights,’ talks to U.S. Air Force Col. Timothy Monroe, Commander, 319 Reconnaissance Wing (RW) about sonobuoys inside a P-8A Poseidon at Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella, Nov. 3, 2023. Monroe and other Air Force service members came to tour the P-8A Poseidon to gain insight on its capabilities and mission set. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.03.2023
    Date Posted: 11.08.2023 03:49
    Photo ID: 8112919
    VIRIN: 231103-N-AN659-1006
    Resolution: 2400x1603
    Size: 1.97 MB
    Location: NAS SIGONELLA, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAF tours P-8A Poseidon [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Jacquelin Frost, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    tour
    P-8A Poseidon
    Patrol Squadron 46
    319 Reconnaissance Wing
    branch interaction

