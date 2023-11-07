Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAF tours P-8A Poseidon [Image 4 of 6]

    USAF tours P-8A Poseidon

    NAS SIGONELLA, ITALY

    11.03.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost 

    Patrol Squadron 46

    231103-N-AN659-1005
    NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy – Naval Aircrewman Operator 2nd Class Jordan Smith (center left), a Sailor attached to Patrol Squadron (VP) 46, the ‘Grey Knights,’ shows U.S. Air Force Col. Timothy Monroe, Commander, 319 Reconnaissance Wing (RW), the sonobuoy launcher inside a P-8A Poseidon at Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella, Nov. 3, 2023. Monroe, Lt. Col. Michael Dunn, 7th Reconnaissance Squadron, Chief Master Sgt. Carl Vogel, 319 RW, and other Air Force service members came to tour the P-8A Poseidon to gain insight on its capabilities and mission set. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost.)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAF tours P-8A Poseidon [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Jacquelin Frost, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

