USAF tours P-8A Poseidon

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy – Naval Aircrewman Operator 2nd Class Jordan Smith (center left), a Sailor attached to Patrol Squadron (VP) 46, the ‘Grey Knights,’ shows U.S. Air Force Col. Timothy Monroe, Commander, 319 Reconnaissance Wing (RW), the sonobuoy launcher inside a P-8A Poseidon at Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella, Nov. 3, 2023. Monroe, Lt. Col. Michael Dunn, 7th Reconnaissance Squadron, Chief Master Sgt. Carl Vogel, 319 RW, and other Air Force service members came to tour the P-8A Poseidon to gain insight on its capabilities and mission set. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost.)

