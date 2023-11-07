USAF tours P-8A Poseidon

231103-N-AN659-1004

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy – Naval Aircrewman Operator 2nd Class Jordan Smith (center left) and Naval Aircrewman Operator Gabriel Ramirez (center right), Sailors attached to Patrol Squadron (VP) 46, the ‘Grey Knights,’ speak to U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Carl Vogel (left), 319 Reconnaissance Wing (RW), Col. Timothy Monroe, Commander, 319 RW and Lt. Col. Michael Dunn (right), 7th Reconnaissance Squadron inside a P-8A Poseidon at Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella, Nov. 3, 2023. Monroe, Dunn, Vogel and other Air Force service members came to tour the P-8A Poseidon to gain insight on its capabilities and mission set. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost.)

