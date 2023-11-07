Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAF tours P-8A Poseidon [Image 2 of 6]

    USAF tours P-8A Poseidon

    ITALY

    11.03.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost 

    Patrol Squadron 46

    231103-N-AN659-1003
    NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy – U.S. Air Force Col. Timothy Monroe (right), Commander, 319 Reconnaissance Wing (RW), Lt. Col. Michael Dunn, 7th Reconnaissance Wing, Chief Master Sgt. Carl Vogel, 319 RW, and Naval Flight Officer Joseph Mullen listen to Naval Aircrewmen Operator 2nd Class Gabriel Ramirez (left) speak about his experiences on station inside a P-8A Poseidon at Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella, Nov. 3, 2023. Monroe, Dunn, Vogel and other Air Force service members came to tour the P-8A Poseidon to gain insight on its capabilities and mission set. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost.)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAF tours P-8A Poseidon [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Jacquelin Frost, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    tour
    P-8A Poseidon
    Patrol Squadron 46
    319 Reconnaissance Wing
    branch interaction

