USAF tours P-8A Poseidon

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy – U.S. Air Force Col. Timothy Monroe (right), Commander, 319 Reconnaissance Wing (RW), Lt. Col. Michael Dunn, 7th Reconnaissance Wing, Chief Master Sgt. Carl Vogel, 319 RW, and Naval Flight Officer Joseph Mullen listen to Naval Aircrewmen Operator 2nd Class Gabriel Ramirez (left) speak about his experiences on station inside a P-8A Poseidon at Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella, Nov. 3, 2023. Monroe, Dunn, Vogel and other Air Force service members came to tour the P-8A Poseidon to gain insight on its capabilities and mission set. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost.)

