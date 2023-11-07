231103-N-AN659-1002

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy – U.S. Navy Sailors attached to Patrol Squadron (VP), the ‘Grey Knights,’ show U.S. Air Force Distinguished visitors the P-8A Poseidon in a hangar bay at Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella, Nov. 3, 2023. U.S. Air Force Col. Timothy Monroe, Commander, 319 Reconnaissance Wing (RW), Lt. Col. Michael Dunn, 7th Reconnaissance Squadron, and Chief Master Sgt. Carl Vogel, 319 RW toured the P-8A Poseidon to gain insight on its capabilities and mission set. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost.)

Date Taken: 11.03.2023 Date Posted: 11.08.2023 Photo ID: 8112915 Location: NAS SIGONELLA, IT This work, USAF tours P-8A Poseidon [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Jacquelin Frost, identified by DVIDS