Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Idahoans show support for veterans at annual Idaho Veterans Parade [Image 21 of 22]

    Idahoans show support for veterans at annual Idaho Veterans Parade

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur 

    Idaho Army National Guard

    Idahoans, representing the Korean War Memorial statues, show support for veterans at the annual Idaho Veterans Parade, themed 70th Anniversary of the Korean War Armistice, on Nov. 4, 2023, in downtown Boise with a cheering crowd, many patriotic floats, a flyover by four UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters from the Idaho National Guard’s State Aviation Group, music from the Idaho Army National Guard’s 25th Army Band and much more. The mission of the Veterans Day parade is to honor the services of all Armed Forces Veterans of the U.S. and heighten community awareness, appreciation and value of the military service to our nation. (U.S. National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2023
    Date Posted: 11.08.2023 02:30
    Photo ID: 8112862
    VIRIN: 231104-Z-AY311-2083
    Resolution: 2531x1689
    Size: 2.19 MB
    Location: BOISE, ID, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Idahoans show support for veterans at annual Idaho Veterans Parade [Image 22 of 22], by MSgt Becky Vanshur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Idahoans show support for veterans at annual Idaho Veterans Parade
    Idahoans show support for veterans at annual Idaho Veterans Parade
    Idahoans show support for veterans at annual Idaho Veterans Parade
    Idahoans show support for veterans at annual Idaho Veterans Parade
    Idahoans show support for veterans at annual Idaho Veterans Parade
    Idahoans show support for veterans at annual Idaho Veterans Parade
    Idahoans show support for veterans at annual Idaho Veterans Parade
    Idahoans show support for veterans at annual Idaho Veterans Parade
    Idahoans show support for veterans at annual Idaho Veterans Parade
    Idahoans show support for veterans at annual Idaho Veterans Parade
    Idahoans show support for veterans at annual Idaho Veterans Parade
    Idahoans show support for veterans at annual Idaho Veterans Parade
    Idahoans show support for veterans at annual Idaho Veterans Parade
    Idahoans show support for veterans at annual Idaho Veterans Parade
    Idahoans show support for veterans at annual Idaho Veterans Parade
    Idahoans show support for veterans at annual Idaho Veterans Parade
    Idahoans show support for veterans at annual Idaho Veterans Parade
    Idahoans show support for veterans at annual Idaho Veterans Parade
    Idahoans show support for veterans at annual Idaho Veterans Parade
    Idahoans show support for veterans at annual Idaho Veterans Parade
    Idahoans show support for veterans at annual Idaho Veterans Parade
    Idahoans show support for veterans at annual Idaho Veterans Parade

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Veterans Day
    Veterans
    National Guard
    Idaho Veterans Parade
    Armed Forces Veterans

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT