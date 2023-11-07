Miss Idaho, Reagan Yamauchi, shows support for veterans at the annual Idaho Veterans Parade, themed 70th Anniversary of the Korean War Armistice, on Nov. 4, 2023, in downtown Boise with a cheering crowd, many patriotic floats, a flyover by four UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters from the Idaho National Guard’s State Aviation Group, music from the Idaho Army National Guard’s 25th Army Band and much more. The mission of the Veterans Day parade is to honor the services of all Armed Forces Veterans of the U.S. and heighten community awareness, appreciation and value of the military service to our nation. (U.S. National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.04.2023 Date Posted: 11.08.2023 02:30 Photo ID: 8112858 VIRIN: 231104-Z-AY311-2078 Resolution: 2700x1802 Size: 3.17 MB Location: BOISE, ID, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Idahoans show support for veterans at annual Idaho Veterans Parade [Image 22 of 22], by MSgt Becky Vanshur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.