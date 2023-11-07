Hawaii ANG Airmen Ignite the way with First-Ever KC-135 Hot Refuel Training

U.S. Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Jacob Lealamanua, 154th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, conducts ground refueling during a KC-135 Stratotanker Hot Refuel Training at the 161st Air Refueling Wing, Tempe, Arizona, Oct. 18, 2023. The KC-135 Hot Refuel Training aims to reduce ground time, personnel and equipment support requirements and increase system reliability by eliminating system shut down and subsequent restart during a ground refueling of the aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy)
|Date Taken:
|10.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2023 22:54
|Photo ID:
|8112521
|VIRIN:
|231018-Z-RV808-4355
|Resolution:
|4366x2908
|Size:
|5.45 MB
|Location:
|TEMPE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
