Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hawaii ANG Airmen Ignite the way with First-Ever KC-135 Hot Refuel Training [Image 16 of 16]

    Hawaii ANG Airmen Ignite the way with First-Ever KC-135 Hot Refuel Training

    TEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy 

    154th Wing Public Affairs - Hawaii Air National Guard

    U.S. Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Jacob Lealamanua, 154th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, conducts ground refueling during a KC-135 Stratotanker Hot Refuel Training at the 161st Air Refueling Wing, Tempe, Arizona, Oct. 18, 2023. The KC-135 Hot Refuel Training aims to reduce ground time, personnel and equipment support requirements and increase system reliability by eliminating system shut down and subsequent restart during a ground refueling of the aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.18.2023
    Date Posted: 11.07.2023 22:54
    Photo ID: 8112521
    VIRIN: 231018-Z-RV808-4355
    Resolution: 4366x2908
    Size: 5.45 MB
    Location: TEMPE, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hawaii ANG Airmen Ignite the way with First-Ever KC-135 Hot Refuel Training [Image 16 of 16], by MSgt Mysti Bicoy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Hawaii ANG Airmen Ignite the way with First-Ever KC-135 Hot Refuel Training
    Hawaii ANG Airmen Ignite the way with First-Ever KC-135 Hot Refuel Training
    Hawaii ANG Airmen Ignite the way with First-Ever KC-135 Hot Refuel Training
    Hawaii ANG Airmen Ignite the way with First-Ever KC-135 Hot Refuel Training
    Hawaii ANG Airmen Ignite the way with First-Ever KC-135 Hot Refuel Training
    Hawaii ANG Airmen Ignite the way with First-Ever KC-135 Hot Refuel Training
    Hawaii ANG Airmen Ignite the way with First-Ever KC-135 Hot Refuel Training
    Hawaii ANG Airmen Ignite the way with First-Ever KC-135 Hot Refuel Training
    Hawaii ANG Airmen Ignite the way with First-Ever KC-135 Hot Refuel Training
    Hawaii ANG Airmen Ignite the way with First-Ever KC-135 Hot Refuel Training
    Hawaii ANG Airmen Ignite the way with First-Ever KC-135 Hot Refuel Training
    Hawaii ANG Airmen Ignite the way with First-Ever KC-135 Hot Refuel Training
    Hawaii ANG Airmen Ignite the way with First-Ever KC-135 Hot Refuel Training
    Hawaii ANG Airmen Ignite the way with First-Ever KC-135 Hot Refuel Training
    Hawaii ANG Airmen Ignite the way with First-Ever KC-135 Hot Refuel Training
    Hawaii ANG Airmen Ignite the way with First-Ever KC-135 Hot Refuel Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    refueling
    HIANG
    AZANG
    HotPitt
    203rdARS
    154AMXS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT