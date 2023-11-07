Hawaii ANG Airmen Ignite the way with First-Ever KC-135 Hot Refuel Training

U.S. Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Jacob Lealamanua, 154th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, conducts ground refueling during a KC-135 Stratotanker Hot Refuel Training at the 161st Air Refueling Wing, Tempe, Arizona, Oct. 18, 2023. The KC-135 Hot Refuel Training aims to reduce ground time, personnel and equipment support requirements and increase system reliability by eliminating system shut down and subsequent restart during a ground refueling of the aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy)

