    USAF, PAF and JASDF tri-lateral discussion [Image 5 of 6]

    USAF, PAF and JASDF tri-lateral discussion

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    11.02.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Emily Saxton 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force, Philippine Air Force and Japan Air Self-Defense Force leaders have a discussion at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Nov. 2, 2023. The 36th Contingency Response Group and the 36th Tactical Advisory Squadron hosted a trilateral discussion to facilitate discussions on regional security concerns, humanitarian aid and disaster relief, exercises, and operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Emily Saxton)

    Date Taken: 11.02.2023
    Date Posted: 11.07.2023 22:10
    Photo ID: 8112507
    VIRIN: 231102-F-DN254-1022
    Resolution: 5579x3712
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAF, PAF and JASDF tri-lateral discussion [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Emily Saxton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Guam
    36th Wing
    Philippine Air Force
    Japan Air Self Defense Force
    free-and-open Indo-Pacific

