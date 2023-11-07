U.S. Air Force, Philippine Air Force and Japan Air Self-Defense Force leaders pose for a photo at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Nov. 2, 2023. The 36th Contingency Response Group and the 36th Tactical Advisory Squadron hosted a trilateral discussion to facilitate discussions on regional security concerns, humanitarian aid and disaster relief, exercises, and operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Emily Saxton)
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2023 22:10
|Photo ID:
|8112503
|VIRIN:
|231102-F-DN254-1004
|Resolution:
|4302x2862
|Size:
|1.95 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAF, PAF and JASDF tri-lateral discussio [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Emily Saxton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT