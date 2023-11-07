US Soldiers attack objective during JPMRC 24-01

A U.S. Army Soldier, assigned to Bravo Company, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, conducting opposing forces operations, patrols a flanking route during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 24-01 at South Range on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Nov. 6, 2023. JPMRC is the Army’s newest Combat Training Center (CTC) and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate in. JPMRC 24-01 includes over 5,300 training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and Thailand. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Linfoot).

Date Taken: 11.06.2023