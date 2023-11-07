Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cpl. Don Graves [Image 8 of 9]

    Cpl. Don Graves

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Sydney Smith 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego   

    U.S. Marine Corps veteran Cpl. Don Graves poses for a photo with Marines at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Nov. 1, 2023. Graves, a distinguished WWII veteran who served with the 2nd Battalion, 28th Marine Regiment at Iwo Jima, visited Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego to observe training and interact with the Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Sydney Smith)

    Date Taken: 11.01.2023
    Date Posted: 11.07.2023 19:30
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cpl. Don Graves [Image 9 of 9], by Sgt Sydney Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Iwo Jima
    1st Marine Division
    MCRD San Diego
    Cpl. Don Graves
    USMCnews
    2nd Battalion 28th Marine Regiment

