U.S. Marine Corps veteran Cpl. Don Graves fires an M45A1 pistol at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Nov. 1, 2023. Graves, a distinguished WWII veteran who served with the 2nd Battalion, 28th Marine Regiment at Iwo Jima, visited Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego to observe training and interact with the Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Sydney Smith)

