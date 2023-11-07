U.S. Marine Corps veteran Cpl. Don Graves speaks to drill instructors with Charlie Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Nov. 1, 2023. Graves, a distinguished WWII veteran who served with the 2nd Battalion, 28th Marine Regiment at Iwo Jima, visited Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego to observe training and interact with the Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Sydney Smith)

Date Taken: 11.01.2023
Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US