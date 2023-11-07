Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Indigenous Airman’s braided hair represents USAF’s evolution of inclusivity

    MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Elora McCutcheon 

    341st Missile Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Connor Crawn, 341st Missile Security Operations Squadron convoy team leader, displays his braided hair at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana, Oct. 18, 2023. In 2022, Crawn was awarded a religious hair waiver in accordance with his Kanien'kehà:ka faith. The waiver authorizes him grow his hair long enough to gather into a braid or ponytail to be worn down his back, in accordance with the female hair standards in the DAF Instruction 36-2903, Dress and Personal Appearance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elora J. McCutcheon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.18.2023
    Date Posted: 11.07.2023 15:54
    Photo ID: 8111925
    VIRIN: 231018-F-DT423-1001
    Resolution: 2400x3000
    Size: 2.45 MB
    Location: MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, US 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 2

    Indigenous Airman&rsquo;s braided hair represents USAF&rsquo;s evolution of inclusivity

    TAGS

    Native American Heritage Month
    Diversity and Inclusion
    NAHM
    Indigenous Peoples

