Indigenous Airman’s braided hair represents USAF’s evolution of inclusivity

Senior Airman Connor Crawn, 341st Missile Security Operations Squadron convoy team leader, displays his braided hair at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana, Oct. 18, 2023. In 2022, Crawn was awarded a religious hair waiver in accordance with his Kanien'kehà:ka faith. The waiver authorizes him grow his hair long enough to gather into a braid or ponytail to be worn down his back, in accordance with the female hair standards in the DAF Instruction 36-2903, Dress and Personal Appearance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elora J. McCutcheon)
|10.18.2023
|11.07.2023 15:54
