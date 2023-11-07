231031-N-AS200-6234 - VENTURA, Calif. (Nov. 6, 2023) - Rear Adm. Stuart C. Satterwhite, commander, MyNavy Career Center, answers questions from Sailors assigned to Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) during a visit to NBVC Port Hueneme, Oct. 31, 2023. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 80 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.31.2023 Date Posted: 11.07.2023 14:04 Photo ID: 8111595 VIRIN: 231031-N-AS200-6234 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 12.11 MB Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MyNavy Roadshow Port Hueneme [Image 2 of 2], by LTJG Drew Verbis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.