231106-N-AS200-3447 - VENTURA, Calif. (Nov. 6, 2023) - Sailors assigned to Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) participate in Operation Green Light, a community program that recognizes veterans and service members at Ventura Veterans Memorial, Nov. 6, 2023. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 80 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2023 14:01
|Photo ID:
|8111589
|VIRIN:
|231106-N-AS200-3447
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|14.37 MB
|Location:
|VENTURA, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Green Light [Image 5 of 5], by LTJG Drew Verbis, identified by DVIDS
