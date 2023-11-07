231106-N-AS200-7285 VENTURA, Calif. (Nov. 6, 2023) - Capt. Robert "Barr" Kimnach, commanding officer, Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), delivered remarks during Operation Green Light, a community program that recognizes veterans and service members at Ventura Veterans Memorial, Nov. 6, 2023. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 80 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis)

