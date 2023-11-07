(left to right) Fargo, North Dakota Mayor Tim Mahoney; Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works Principal Deputy Jaime Pinkham; Col. Eric Swenson, St. Paul District commander; Joel Paulsen, Metro Flood Diversion Authority executive director; and Terry Williams, St. Paul District program manager. USACE St. Paul District courtesy photo
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2023 13:43
|Photo ID:
|8111560
|VIRIN:
|231023-A-A1415-1001
|Resolution:
|2700x1800
|Size:
|2.1 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fargo-Moorhead project receives National Academy of Construction award, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT