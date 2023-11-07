Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fargo-Moorhead project receives National Academy of Construction award

    UNITED STATES

    10.23.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    (left to right) Fargo, North Dakota Mayor Tim Mahoney; Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works Principal Deputy Jaime Pinkham; Col. Eric Swenson, St. Paul District commander; Joel Paulsen, Metro Flood Diversion Authority executive director; and Terry Williams, St. Paul District program manager. USACE St. Paul District courtesy photo

    Date Taken: 10.23.2023
    Date Posted: 11.07.2023 13:43
    Photo ID: 8111560
    VIRIN: 231023-A-A1415-1001
    TAGS

    USACE
    Mississippi Valley Division
    St. Paul District
    Fargo-Moorhead
    National Academy of Construction
    FM diversion

