Contractors move World War II-era barracks to its new foundation on Nov. 01, 2023 at Fort McCoy, Wis. The work is the next step after four World War II-era barracks were relocated from one block on the installation to new locations on post and have to be reset at their new locations with new foundations, utilities, etc. The effort to relocate barracks buildings in 2023 was the first time that effort was ever completed in Fort McCoy's history. (U.S. Army Photo by Claudia Neve, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.01.2023 Date Posted: 11.07.2023 13:42 Photo ID: 8111547 VIRIN: 231101-A-CV950-5909 Resolution: 4445x2500 Size: 1.53 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, World War II-era barracks rolls to its new foundation at Fort McCoy [Image 5 of 5], by Claudia Neve, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.