Commander Elliott P. Skiles

A native of Evansville, Indiana, Commander Skiles was commissioned in 2006 through the NROTC program at the Georgia Institute of Technology. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Technical Communication from Southern Polytechnic State University and a Master of Engineering Management from Old Dominion University. He completed the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Training Program, graduating with honors, in 2010.
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2023 12:02
|Photo ID:
|8111406
|VIRIN:
|231107-N-HS670-3694
|Resolution:
|3460x4325
|Size:
|4.63 MB
|Location:
|MILLINGTON, TN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
