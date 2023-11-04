Commander Elliott P. Skiles

A native of Evansville, Indiana, Commander Skiles was commissioned in 2006 through the NROTC program at the Georgia Institute of Technology. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Technical Communication from Southern Polytechnic State University and a Master of Engineering Management from Old Dominion University. He completed the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Training Program, graduating with honors, in 2010.

