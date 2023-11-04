101st Commander at APSU Enlistment

Maj. Gen. Brett Sylvia, commander of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), performs an oath of enlistment ceremony for new trainees from the local area prior to a Austin Peay State University basketball game at F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, TN, Nov. 6, 2023.

Silvia explained the oath’s importance and commitment we all take so all will know what our country means to us and what we will do to defend it, its values, and the right to our way of life.

Date Taken: 11.06.2023