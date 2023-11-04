Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    101st Commander at APSU Enlistment [Image 1 of 3]

    101st Commander at APSU Enlistment

    CLARKSVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2023

    Photo by Zachery Blevins 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Maj. Gen. Brett Sylvia, commander of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), shakes the hand of U.S. Army recruit Zachary Naputi after performing an oath of enlistment ceremony for new trainees from the local area prior to a Austin Peay State University basketball game at F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, TN, Nov. 6, 2023.
    Silvia explained the oath’s importance and commitment we all take so all will know what our country means to us and what we will do to defend it, its values, and the right to our way of life.

    Date Taken: 11.06.2023
    Date Posted: 11.07.2023
    CLARKSVILLE, TN, US 
    This work, 101st Commander at APSU Enlistment [Image 3 of 3], by Zachery Blevins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    101st Airborne Division

