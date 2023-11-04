Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Consul General to Milan Douglas Benning visit to Vicenza [Image 1 of 2]

    Consul General to Milan Douglas Benning visit to Vicenza

    VICENZA, ITALY

    11.07.2023

    Photo by Antonio Bedin 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa Deputy Commanding General, Brig. Gen. Brian Cashman, left, welcomes Mr. Douglas Benning, U.S. Consul General to Milan, right, during Benning’s visit to Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, Nov. 7, 2023.
    (U.S. Army photo by Antonio Bedin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.07.2023
    Date Posted: 11.07.2023 10:14
    Photo ID: 8111175
    VIRIN: 231107-A-YG900-1010
    Resolution: 2303x1500
    Size: 2.47 MB
    Location: VICENZA, IT 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Consul General to Milan Douglas Benning visit to Vicenza [Image 2 of 2], by Antonio Bedin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether

