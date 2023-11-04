Montford Point Marine receives his Congressional Gold Medal

A replica Congressional Gold Medal stands on display at a ceremony hosted by the National Montford Point Marines Association (NMPMA), Tidewater Virginia Chapter 14, at the American Legion Tidewater Post 327, Norfolk, VA, on November 05, 2023. During the ceremony, Corporal Willie King., a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and graduate of the segregated Montford Point Camp in Jacksonville, North Carolina, posthumously received the Certificate of Status and Congressional Gold Medal for service in World War II and for his role in paving the way for future African-American service members. The NMPMA is dedicated to preserving the legacy of nearly 20,000 World War II Marine Corps veterans who served from 1942 – 1949 and trained in the aforementioned segregated training facility.(U.S. Marine Corps photo by SSgt. Servante R. Coba)

