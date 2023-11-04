Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Europe E3B

    U.S. Army Europe E3B

    VILSECK, BY, GERMANY

    11.07.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Sgt. Nestor Gonzalez, top, assigned to the 30th Medical Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, performs a one-person casualty drag movement with another Soldier in a casualty evacuation testing lane during the U.S. Army Europe Expert Field Medical Badge (EFMB) on November 7, 2023, at the E3B training site on Vilseck, Germany.

    Candidates must perform a one-person casualty drag movement without causing further injury to the casualty during the E3B, which is the Expert Soldier Badge (ESB), Expert Field Medic Badge (EFMB), and Expert Infantry Badge (EIB).

    Date Taken: 11.07.2023
    Date Posted: 11.07.2023 10:32
    Location: VILSECK, BY, DE 
    21st TSC
    30th Medical Brigade
    USArmy
    StrongEurope
    StrongerTogether
    E3B

