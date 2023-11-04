U.S. Army Sgt. Nestor Gonzalez, top, assigned to the 30th Medical Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, performs a one-person casualty drag movement with another Soldier in a casualty evacuation testing lane during the U.S. Army Europe Expert Field Medical Badge (EFMB) on November 7, 2023, at the E3B training site on Vilseck, Germany.



Candidates must perform a one-person casualty drag movement without causing further injury to the casualty during the E3B, which is the Expert Soldier Badge (ESB), Expert Field Medic Badge (EFMB), and Expert Infantry Badge (EIB).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.07.2023 Date Posted: 11.07.2023 10:32 Photo ID: 8111142 VIRIN: 231107-A-MP101-9937 Resolution: 2514x1411 Size: 2.09 MB Location: VILSECK, BY, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Europe E3B, by SSG Daniel Yeadon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.