U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 41st Field Artillery Brigade fire the M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System during a live fire exercise at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Nov. 2, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Ryan Parr)
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2023 05:28
|Photo ID:
|8110902
|VIRIN:
|231102-A-RG158-1034
|Resolution:
|2327x3486
|Size:
|2.88 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 41st Feild Artillery Brigade Live Fire Exercise MLRS [Image 7 of 7], by CPL Ryan Parr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT