    41st Feild Artillery Brigade Live Fire Exercise MLRS [Image 1 of 7]

    41st Feild Artillery Brigade Live Fire Exercise MLRS

    GERMANY

    11.02.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Ryan Parr 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 41st Field Artillery Brigade fire the M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System during a live fire exercise at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Nov. 2, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Ryan Parr)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.02.2023
    Date Posted: 11.07.2023 05:28
    Photo ID: 8110899
    VIRIN: 231102-A-RG158-1003
    Resolution: 4001x2671
    Size: 4.22 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 41st Feild Artillery Brigade Live Fire Exercise MLRS [Image 7 of 7], by CPL Ryan Parr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MLRS
    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    41stFAB

