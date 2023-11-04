U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz’s New Parent Support Group hosted a community baby shower to honor expectant mothers and military families at the Rheinlander Community Center in Baumholder, Germany, Nov. 2. The community baby shower offered a wealth of educational materials, parenting resources, and facilitated networking within the community. In addition, they ensured that every military family felt appreciated and well-prepared for their new arrivals by distributing essential baby items.
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2023 04:12
|Photo ID:
|8110853
|VIRIN:
|231102-D-CX358-8804
|Resolution:
|4489x3249
|Size:
|1.4 MB
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAG-RP celebrates growing families with Community Baby Shower [Image 3 of 3], by Chris Maestas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USAG-RP celebrates growing families with Community Baby Shower
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT