U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz’s New Parent Support Group hosted a community baby shower to honor expectant mothers and military families at the Rheinlander Community Center in Baumholder, Germany, Nov. 2. The community baby shower offered a wealth of educational materials, parenting resources, and facilitated networking within the community. In addition, they ensured that every military family felt appreciated and well-prepared for their new arrivals by distributing essential baby items.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.02.2023 Date Posted: 11.07.2023 04:12 Photo ID: 8110853 VIRIN: 231102-D-CX358-8804 Resolution: 4489x3249 Size: 1.4 MB Location: BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAG-RP celebrates growing families with Community Baby Shower [Image 3 of 3], by Chris Maestas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.