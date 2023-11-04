Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAG-RP celebrates growing families with Community Baby Shower [Image 2 of 3]

    USAG-RP celebrates growing families with Community Baby Shower

    BAUMHOLDER, RP, GERMANY

    11.02.2023

    Photo by Chris Maestas 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    Soldiers attend a community baby shower at the Rheinlander Community Center in Baumholder, Germany, Nov. 2. "The community baby shower's goal was to equip parents with the tools and support they need to be the very best family they've ever wanted to be," said Federica LeMauk, the Army Community Service division chief.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.02.2023
    Date Posted: 11.07.2023 04:12
    Photo ID: 8110852
    VIRIN: 231102-D-CX358-3332
    Resolution: 4217x2713
    Size: 1.54 MB
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG-RP celebrates growing families with Community Baby Shower [Image 3 of 3], by Chris Maestas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAG-RP celebrates growing families with Community Baby Shower
    USAG-RP celebrates growing families with Community Baby Shower
    USAG-RP celebrates growing families with Community Baby Shower

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USAG-RP celebrates growing families with Community Baby Shower

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    target_news_europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT