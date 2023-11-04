Soldiers attend a community baby shower at the Rheinlander Community Center in Baumholder, Germany, Nov. 2. "The community baby shower's goal was to equip parents with the tools and support they need to be the very best family they've ever wanted to be," said Federica LeMauk, the Army Community Service division chief.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.02.2023 Date Posted: 11.07.2023 04:12 Photo ID: 8110852 VIRIN: 231102-D-CX358-3332 Resolution: 4217x2713 Size: 1.54 MB Location: BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAG-RP celebrates growing families with Community Baby Shower [Image 3 of 3], by Chris Maestas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.